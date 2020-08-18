Shoaib Ibrahim Replies To A Fan Who Asks Him To ‘choose’ Between His Wife And Parents

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakkar are one of the most adored couples of Indian television. From celebrating each other's achievements to engaging in some adorable social media PDA, the couple does not leave any stone unturned entice their fans. Recently, Shoaib received a 'not so pleasant' question from a fan regarding his wife but the actor had an epic reply for the same.

Shoaib Ibrahim has an epic reply to a fan

It all started when the Sasural Simar Ka actor decided to conduct his 'AMA' session on his Instagram handle yesterday, which was on August 17, 2020. While the actor was flooded with questions ranging from his likes and dislikes or his professional life, one of the fans had a rather sour question for the actor. The fan asked Shoaib if, during some unfortunate circumstance, he has to choose between his parents or his wife, what will he do.

To this, the Ishq Main Marjaavan actor replied to the fan stating that he or she should not worry as he will never have to face such a situation in his life. The actor also took an indirect jibe at the fan and stated that if he wants to ask 'imaginary' questions, he should at least ask a good one. Shoaib inevitably handled the question in a perfect manner. Take a look at his answer to the fan.

Shoaib Ibrahim croons for Dipika Kakkar

Meanwhile, Shoaib also made sure to make his wife's birthday a special affair. Dipika who celebrated her birthday on August 6, 2020, had her loving husband bake a delicious birthday cake for her. Shoaib also crooned the song Maine Pucha Chaand Se by Mohammed Rafi for his wife. The actor also sang Tu Tu Hai Wahi and many other songs and played the guitar too.

The Jeet Gayi Tu Piya Morey actor had planned an evening surprise for his wife, along with friends and family. Shoaib had also shared a video wherein he could be seen crooning the romantic tracks for a blushing Dipika. The actor also mentioned in the caption how the birthday girl was 'super happy' with all his preparations. Take a look.

