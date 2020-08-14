Unseen Photo Of The Day: Can You Recognise Which Popular TV Actor Is This Pic?

Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Dilip Joshi recently took to Instagram to share some unseen pictures of him. The monochrome pictures take us back to the time when the actor used to do theatre. The first picture is a close-up shot of Dilip Joshi. He looks unrecognisable as he is seen sporting a poker facial expression for the picture.

In the second picture, he is seen donning a pose in his play costume. He is spotted wearing a shirt paired with a pair of denim and a jacket. Not to miss the Panama hat that added extra drama to Dilip Joshi’s outfit.

The actor captioned the picture as, “Someone told me there’s a thing called #ThrowbackThursday on Instagram. So, here we go 😊 1983. The green room at the legendary Prithvi Theatre in Juhu, just before we were about to go live with our play ‘Khelaiya’. Lots of fond memories from that time with the entire cast and crew, especially Chandu Bhai, Paresh Bhai, and the one and only Mahendra Joshi!”. Dilip Joshi's fans were in complete awe to see his old pictures. While some users mentioned his son and said that he is the carbon copy of his father, others appreciated 'Jethalal' for the picture. Take a look at Dilip Joshi's Instagram pictures.

Also Read| 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's' Mandar aka Mr Bhide talks about his 'big struggle'

Also Read| 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Priya celebrates son's first Rakhi with Nidhi; See

Dilip Joshi celebrates 12-years of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

In the recent past, Dilip Joshi joined Instagram. While the news delighted a lot of his fans, several of his television contemporaries too were seen warmly welcoming the senior actor on Instagram. Even Dipika shared a picture of his profile on her story saying “Welcome to Instagram sir”. Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah celebrated the completion of its 12-year on July 28, 2020.

Also Read| 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' spoiler: Bapuji to go missing amid lockdown?

On the occasion, Dilip shared a heart-warming video thanking all his fans and the creators of the show who have majorly contributed towards its success. He was seen talking about his journey with the show. As soon as his video was uploaded, many fans were seen thanking him for making their childhood awesome, others went on to say that they have loved the show ever since its inception. Check out Dilip’s post here:

Also Read| Dilip Joshi celebrates 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' 12th anniversary; Watch video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.