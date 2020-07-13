Parth Samthaan's 'Main Hero Boll Raha Hu' Begins Filming; Ekta Kapoor Shares Teaser

Recently, producer Ekta Kapoor took to her social media handle and added a post to wish speedy recovery of Parth Samthaan, who is diagnosed with COVID-19. Sharing a video post, Ekta Kapoor announced that the filming of Parth Samthaan's digital debut project, Main Hero Boll Raha Hu has begun. Instagramming the video, she wrote a caption, which read, "Get well soon Parth! @the_parthsamthaan / ‘Kasauti...’ is waiting for its ‘Hero’ ! [sic]"

Interestingly, as the video started, the viewers can see Parth Samthaan in a gangster avatar. Meanwhile, he is seen having a conversation over a call. The teaser of Main Hero Boll Raha Hu stated, "THERE ARE GANGSTERS / THERE ARE DONS / AND THEN / THERE IS A HERO". In the upcoming crime-thriller, Parth Samthaan will be seen playing a character, named Nawab. The video garnered more than 80k views and is still counting. Apart from praises, actors such as Hina Khan and Dalljeet Kaur, among many others, left heartfelt wishes for Parth Samthaan's speedy recovery.

Parth Samthaan starrer Main Hero Boll Raha Hu starts filming

Recently, Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan made an announcement on Instagram and informed fans about his health condition. The actor, who recently resumed work after a long hiatus of four months, mentioned that he had mild symptoms of COVID-19, after which he got himself tested. Parth also urged and requested everyone, who has been with him in close proximity over the last few days, to get themselves tested as soon as possible. Further, Parth mentioned that the BMC officials are in constant touch with him. Parth has currently self quarantined himself and is following the guidelines prescribed to him by the doctors.

After the news was broke on the internet, Balaji telefilms, producers of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, issued a statement on social media and informed that they are doing everything to protect their production crew and employees by abiding. The statement further mentioned that the production house is taking all the precautions detailed in the guideline. Apart from this, abiding by all the medical protocols set by the government, the statement stated that the team has implemented guidelines related to social distancing, travel, and visits to the sets.

