'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For September 9, 2020: Karan Refuses To Do GrehPerwash

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. The show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar in pivotal roles. The show went off-air in mid of March 2020 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and is now back on-air after a gap of three months. Here is the written update for Kundali Bhagya’s episode that aired on September 9, 2020. Read on:

Kundali Bhagya written update for September 9, 2020

NGO counsellor, Gaitri blesses both Preeta and Karan and also wishes that they may live a happy life. She explains that problems arise in every marriage and every family has issues but now the NGO’s work is finished, so they must leave. Rishab feels this is the start of a troublesome time but he just hopes that nothing wrong happens.

Maira says that she will make sure Karan throws her out of the house. Maira has planned that just when the inspector starts to leave, she will instigate Karan to an extent that will force him to throw her out of the house. Just as the inspector is about to leave, he stops and says that there is something really important that they would fulfill. He says that it is the GrehPerwash of Preeta. Karan says that there is no ritual like that in their family. Rishab, however, stops him and says that they follow the ritual as when he got married, his wife Sherlin did the GrehPerwash.

The police constable then orders Maira to take out the needles that she has laid on the bed. Just when Maira refuses to accept that she has done anything wrong, the constable says that if she doesn’t follow their orders the police would have her arrested. Maira takes all the needles out in anger and leaves the room. Just when she is about to leave, she also demands Sherlin to leave the room too as she is suspicious of her actions. Sherlin also gets frustrated with her.

Preeta asks Karan to come and stand with her as they both would perform the GrehPerwash together. Karan refuses to accept Preeta’s proposal saying that he will not perform any rituals with her and she should perform them all by herself. The inspector asks why he would not do it as he is the husband of Preeta, still, Karan is adamant to not stand with her, which angers the inspector who orders that they arrest everyone in the Luthra family.

