Shraddha Arya's 'Kundali Bhagya' Clip Shows Glimpse Of #Preeran's Dance At Their Reception

Actor Shraddha Arya shared a glimpse of the upcoming episode of her show Kundali Bhagya. Creating a hype amongst the viewers, Shraddha Arya shared a glimpse of her romantic dance performance with Dheeraj Dhoopar aka reel Karan Luthra, on her Instagram story. Given the turn of events on the show, the small video clip made Shraddha Arya's fans happy, as they saw their favourite leads together after so long.

Kundali Bhagya actor Shraddha Arya shares dance video

Kundali Bhagya actor Shraddha Arya created a frenzy amongst the audience as she shared a glimpse of the upcoming episode. After several bad events that happened in Karan and Preeta's life, she shared with her fans that the lovely couple were finally enjoying some quality time at their wedding reception.

Shraddha Arya who plays Preeta Arora was dressed in the same off-white saree from the reception, with beautiful flower prints on it. Karan Luthra, on the other hand, nailed his all-black formal look. Preeta was seen resting her head on Karan's shoulder as they moved to the slow romantic number. In the next scene, they were seen showing off some dance moves.

Kundali Bhagya Spoilers

In recent episodes on Kundali Bhagya, Preeta gets kidnapped by Pawan, while Dheeraj Dhoopar aka Karan finds out that Mahira has been hiding behind the veil. While Mahira tells everyone that she is allegedly Karan's wife, he denies and tells everyone that she is lying. Janki tries to save Preeta from Pawan, but the two get trapped again. In the upcoming episodes, viewers will see if Karan tries to save Preeta.

Karan Luthra and Preeta Arora

Karan Luthra and Preeta Arora are the leads of Kundali Bhagya, played by actors Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya respectively. They have been associated with the show since the first episode which aired in 2017. So far, the two have managed to win the hearts of their audience with their friendly cute banters as well as their on-screen chemistry.

