Kundali Bhagya Actors Shraddha Arya And Anjum Fakih's 'Biggini Shoot' Leaves Fans In Split

Kundali Bhagya actors Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih have been winning the hearts of their fans with their performances on their show. Apart from entertaining their friends on the show, the two often share their dance or some hilarious BTS videos on Instagram. Recently, Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih recreated the viral Biggini Shoot rap by Yashraj Mukhate on Instagram. Take a look at the hilarious video below:

Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih's hilarious 'Biggini Shoot'

Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih recreated Yashraj Mukhate's popular Biggini Shoot rap, originally made by Shad3. She was dressed in a beautiful golden saree, the same outfit she was seen wearing on her reception in Kundali Bhagya. Anjum Fakih too wore a similar outfit that she was seen wearing on the show. The two actors shot the video on the sets on Kundali Bhagya, in between their shots.

Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih seemed to be tripping over the song ever since they heard it, as mentioned in Shraddha Arya's post. They were seen having a blast as they danced and mimicked to the lyrics of the rap. The original rap made by Yashraj Mukhate is from the popular show Emotional Atyahcar. While Shraddha Arya pretended to be the interviewer Parvesh Rana, Anjum Fakih pretended to be Maharani Beer, from the show.

Shraddha Arya's hilarious recreation video seemed to impress her fans and followers on Instagram. Many of her co-stars and celebrity friends left comments under the video, as they laughed out loud. Sanjay Gagnani, who plays the character of Prithvi Malhotra laughed his heart out after he watched the video and left a comment below. Another costar from Kundali Bhagya, Anisha Hinduja, also left a comment under their video as she called the two actors 'awesome'. Krishna Mukherjee and Kanika Mann were amongst the other celebrities who left comments under Shraddha Arya's Biggini shoot video.

