Shraddha Arya's Stunning Pool Pictures Leave Her Fans Awestruck

Shraddha Arya has lately been settled at home due to the ongoing Coronavirus related lockdown. The actor recently decided to post a throwback picture with a close friend. She can be seen relaxing and having some quality time in a steam room which also has a pool. The actor has received a lot of love for the gorgeous pictures in the comments section.

Shraddha Arya’s relaxation time

Shraddha Arya has lately been keeping her fans entertained by posting various pictures and videos on her social media. The actor recently took to Instagram to share a few throwback pictures where she was taking a relaxing steam bath. In the pictures posted, she can be seen hanging out with one of her close friends, Heena Parmar. The Kundali Bhagya actor could be seen dressed in a black deep neck one piece with studded straps. The one-piece swimwear is being loved by the audience since it is minimal and stylish at the same time. In the first picture, the actor and her friend can be seen brightly smiling at each other while they are relaxing in the pool. In the second picture put up on Instagram, Shraddha Arya can be seen taking a mirror selfie while her friend can be seen setting her hair.

In the caption for the post, Shraddha Arya tries to indicate that she had a lovely time in the steam room by creating a pun out of the word "water". She has also mentioned in the hashtags that the pictures were taken a while back. She has added a blissful message saying there is always a reason to smile. Have a look at the post from Shraddha Arya’s Instagram here.

Previously, Shraddha Arya had posted a picture in a pink lehenga which had received a lot of love from the followers. She could be seen wearing a stone-studded neckpiece with the lehenga which enhanced her look. In the caption for the post, she had put up the lyrics of Tum Saath Ho from Tamasha. Have a look at the stunning picture from Shraddha Arya’s Instagram here.

