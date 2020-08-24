Shraddha Arya Welcomes 'eco-friendly Ganesha' On Ganesh Chaturthi 2020

Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya recently gave a glimpse of her Ganpati celebration. The actor shared a picture of the idol of Lord Ganpati she brought home on Ganesh Chaturthi. She also shared a video where she gave a glimpse of another idol of Ganpati. In the first picture, Shraddha Arya’s Ganapati idol is kept in between with flower decorations all around.

The actor posted the picture with the information that she brought an eco-friendly Ganapati idol for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year. She wrote, “Om Gan Ganpatye Namah: 🙏🏻 #HappyGaneshChaturthi #JaiMaaSharda #OurCuteLittle #EcoFriendlyGanesha.” The actor also posted a video where she is seen zooming in on an idol of Lord Ganesh as the idol glows up due to different light effects. A devotional song can be heard playing in the background of Shraddha Arya’s video.

Shraddha Arya's Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 celebration

Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi

There are several celebrities who opted for eco-friendly Ganesh idols this year. Actor Shraddha Kapoor took the celebration a notch further by urging her fans to buy eco-friendly Ganpati idols. She also requested everyone to immerse the idols in their home instead of polluting the beaches. Wishing everyone on Ganesh Chaturthi, she wrote, "With our undying spirit, let this Ganesh Chaturthi be celebrated with prayers, love and empathy for one another". Take a look:

Like Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao also opted for an eco-friendly Ganpati idol this year. In fact, he made his idol at home with wheat flour and turmeric and shared that it is an amazing experience to create one's own idol. He wrote, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi everyone. Home made Ganpati with wheat flour and turmeric. It’s such an amazing feeling to make our own Ganpati at home this year. Sending prayers and peace. #EcoFriendlyGanpati. Ganpati Bappa Morya."

Sanjay Dutt wishes fans on Ganesh Chaturthi

Sanjay Dutt shared a photo with wife Maanayata on Instagram. The duo posed in traditional attires, with the Lord Ganesha idol. The Munnabhai MBBS star also wished his fans good health and talked about celebrations this year. He wrote, "The celebrations aren't as huge as they used to be every year but the faith in Bappa remains the same. I wish that this auspicious festival removes all the obstacles from our lives and bless us all with health and happiness. Ganpati Bappa Morya🙏🏻."

