Shraddha Arya Wishes 'gorgeous' Sriti Jha On Her 35th Birthday With Insta Story

Actor Sriti Jha is celebrating her 35th birthday today on Feburary 26. Smriti’s Kumkum Bhagya co-star Shraddha Arya took to Instagram and shared a special birthday wish for the actor. But that’s not all, Sriti Jha’s birthday celebrated by many of her other co-stars and friends and they posted special messages for the actor on social media.

Shraddha Arya celebrates Sriti Jha's birthday

Sriti Jha became a household name as Pragya on ZEE’s show Kumkum Bhagya. Today, the TV actor is celebrating her birthday. So, to make her birthday special, Sriti’s co-star Shraddha Arya took to Instagram and dedicated a story to her. In the story, she shared a picture of Jha in a gorgeous gown and wrote, “The gorgeous birthday girl, @itisriti. Lots of love awways!”. Take a look at Shraddha Arya’s Instagram story for Sriti Jha’s birthday here.

Apart from Shraddha Arya, Mouni Roy also took to Instagram and wished the birthday girl. Just like Arya, Mouni Roy shared a picture of Sriti Jha. She added the message, “Shine on my sweet friend, happy birthday @itisriti”. Take a look at Mouni Roy’s Instagram story for Sriti Jha’s birthday here.

Sriti Jha is also close friends with her Kumkum Bhagya co-star Arjit Taneja. Taneja plays the role of Purab Khanna on the show. The TV actor dedicated a post to Jha and shared a picture of them posing together. Along with a picture he wrote, “Happy Birthdayyyy @itisriti. More n more love, happiness, and travel and books to u!!!! Be the khwahish of many and not zaroorat. Thank you for everything that u do for me, I love you so much". Take a look at Arjit Taneja’s Instagram post for Sriti Jha’s birthday here.

Actor Mugdha Chaphekar essays Pragya’s daughter’s role on Kukum Bhagya. Mugdha also made sure to make her on-screen mother’s birthday extra special. She took to her Instagram stories and mentioned Sriti Jha in a bunch of Insta stories. In her first story, he posted a picture of her and Jha posing for a selfie. A second picture was of the two dressed in stunning red outfits. She then posted a bunch of stories posted by various fan accounts. Take a look.

