Splitsvilla 12 Update For December 27: Check Out The New 'chosen Ones'

MTV Splitsvilla 12 is a reality show that airs every Friday at 7 PM. The show is based on the concept of dating and eventually making a love connection. The repeat telecast of MTV Splitsvilla 12 can be seen on Voot. The show is hosted by Rannvijay Singh and Sunny Leone and plots around the contestants taking up tasks and challenges to find their perfect partner. The 12th season of the show started premiering from August 16, 2019, and has reached the stage where the semi-finalists are being selected.

MTV Splitsvilla Updates for December 27

The December 27 episode was filled with couple pageant tasks including ramp walk, compatibility tests and acting performances. This episode saw the new chosen ones as Uday Singh and Bhavya Sharma who dethroned Ashish Bhatia and Miesha Iyer as the 'chosen ones'. The day was filled with tasks like ramp walk, compatibility tests and acting performances after which Uday and Bhavya were declared as the chosen ones showing their excellent compatibility and performance skills.

Bhavya performed extremely well by imitating contestants and the judges of Splitsvilla namely Hridya, Alice, Ashish and Sunny Leone. After becoming 'chosen ones', Uday and Bhavya receive the power to go straight into the semi finale to compete with one of the audience favourite couple Ashish Bhatia and Miesha Iyer.

On December 27's episode, Aradhna and Alfez couldn't perform while couples like Ashish Bhatia – Miesha Iyer, Piyush and Arshiya, Soundarya Thakur- Sambhav, Bhavya – Uday, and Priyamvada Kant – Shrey Mittal performed really well. Although only Uday –Bhavya and Priyanvada-Shrey became the shortlists with Uday and Bhavya finally winning the couple pageant and becoming the chosen ones.

All about the new Chosen ones

Bhavya Singh is a social media influencer and model born on May 27, 1996, in Delhi. She moved to Mumbai to pursue her career in modelling thus appearing in many fashion week ramp shows and beauty pageants including brand endorsements and advertisements. She has also worked as a flight attendant for Jet Airways. Bhavya Singh rose to fame because of her bold TikTok videos.

While her 'chosen one' partner Uday Sachdeva who joined Splitsvilla season 12 as one of the 12 male contestants is currently one of the most popular contestants in Splitsvilla 12. Born on June 12, 1999, at Ahmedabad, Gujarat, he has a keen interest in music as he has his own music band called Yunan Music. He was apparently referred by his wellwisher Kalamkaar Raftaar for this dating show.

