Shruti Haasan Is 'never Bored' All Thanks To Her Love For Quirky Expressions; See Pic

Shruti Haasan in a quirky Instagram post explained how she is “never bored”. The actor and singer has been constantly sharing updates with her fans about how she is spending her time amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. Shruti Haasan also makes sure to show her fans how she is a “crazy cat lady”.

Shruti Haasan reveals how she is “never bored”

The Coronavirus lockdown has resulted in the entertainment industry halting all of its activities. Amidst this lockdown, many celebrities across the globe are sharing their daily routines with fans via social media.

The Luck actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself making some funny faces. Shruti was channelling the Spice Girls with her outfit, hairstyle, and makeup. Along with this cute picture she also added a caption.

She wrote, “Never bored in the house or in the house bored.” But this is not the first time that Haasan has shared such quirky four-shot pictures of herself. She seems to have taken a liking for such pictures. Shruti Haasan’s Instagram account is proof of this. Take a look at Shruti Haasan’s posts here.

Apart from sharing such quirky photos of herself, Shruti Haasan is spending some quality time with her cat Clara. In her recent Instagram posts, Shruti Haasan shared a video of her cat. In the video, Shruti is posing along with her cat. While talking about this video, Shruti Haasan wrote, “I’m so thankful for CLARA. She has been my absolute best friend in lockdown.” She also added, “I’m a proud crazy cat lady.” Take a look at Shruti Haasan’s post here.

But Shruti Haasan’s escapades with her cat Clara during this lockdown do not stop here. She also took to her Instagram story to share videos where she can be seen troubling her cat. In the first video, she is petting her cat and then goes on to whisper, “Clara stop being so cute.” While in the second video, Shruti Haasan shows her fans how her cat loves being brushed and taken care of. The Luck actor is seen teasing her cat as she stops brushing her and then her cat Clara gently demands her to not stop.

