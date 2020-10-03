'Shubh Mangal' Online Cast Details: Know Who Lead Actors Of The Show Are

The pandemic lockdown has changed the way people used to work in day to day life. While social media platforms became a platform where people started interacting with their friends and family, would it be a good resource for matchmaking? Shubh Mangal Online is a new series that is based on this theme and will explore the lines of online matchmaking. Here is information about the cast of the series.

Shubh Mangal Online cast

Sayali Sanjeev as Sharvari Jagdish Gawaskar

Sayali Sanjeev would be portraying the female lead on the show and her character is called Sharvari. The character would be of a girl who is trying to find a suitable match for herself during the lockdown period. From the trailer of the show, it seems likely that she would find the character Shantanu interesting and the plot of the show will revolve around whether they are able to make it work after having met online.

Sayali is a popular actor in the Marathi entertainment industry. She has been featured in various shows and films like Kahe Diya Pardes, Police Line, Atpadi Nights and Alibaug Byepass. The actor has also been seen in various ad commercials of Quikr, Birla and Colgate.

Read Also | 'The Good Place' Filming Location: List Of Locations In LA Where This Show Was Shot

Suyash Tilak as Shantanu

Suyash Tilak will portray the character of Shantanu in the series. From the trailer of the show, it seems like Shantanu is the male lead and would be shown as someone looking for a suitable match online. The character of the show might find love in Sharvari’s character.

Suyash Tikal is a popular Marathi actor and has worked in daily soaps like Ka re Durava and Amarprem. He has also been seen in films like Classmates, Diwas Ha Maza. Moreover, the actor has been a part of various theatre shows like Tu and 400 Koti Visarbhole.

Supporting cast of Shubh Mangal Online

Sukanya Mone as Anupama Sadavarte

Anand Ingale

Milind Phatak

Archana Nipankar as Rucha Gawaskar

Rushikesh Wamburkar as Chinmay Kamat

Guru Divekar as Harshad Gawaskar

Read Also | Megan Fox Thinks Film 'Jennifer's Body' Failed At The Box Office Due To Her Public Image

Show details

The show started airing from September 28th 2020. Directed by Vaibhav Chinchalkar, Nishant Vilas Surve, the show has been produced by Subodh Bhave, Manjiri Subodh Bhave. Viewers can watch the show on Colors Marathi and stream it online on Voot.



Read Also | New On Disney Plus In October 2020: What Is New On Disney Plus Hotstar?

Read Also | 'Hocus Pocus' Cast To Reunite For A Fundraising Event For NYRP; Details Here

Image credits: Screengrab from the trailer of the show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.