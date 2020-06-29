'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain's Shubhangi Atre Reveals How Returning To Sets Felt Like; Read

The Maharashtra Government has allowed the shooting of TV shows, web series and movies to resume, providing them with the new guidelines and how to maintain social distancing on sets. The popular comedy TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! also saw its cast and crew return on the sets. Actor Shubhanhi Atre, who plays the role of Angoori Bhabhi in the show, exclusively talked to International Business Times about the experience of returning to the sets.

Shubhangi Atre on returning to Angoori Bhabhi

Shubhangi Atre talked about how she spent her time during the quarantine period and the experience of returning on the sets, keeping in the mind the COVID-19 guidelines. She was asked about her feeling of going back to the series and whether she was excited or nervous. Atre shared that she was both but now is happier since the time the shoot resumed. She said how the whole thing can prove to be a completely a fresh feeling as an actor and that she was missing the lights, camera and action. She also shared how she felt that she was winning a war. Before the shoot began, she was confused about who will be there. Shubhangi compared herself to how a student feels a day before their exams.

Shubhangi was also asked about whether it was a wise decision of the government to resume the shoots. She said that she does believe that it was a good idea as it is crucial to return to normal life. Atre talked about how time is moving and it was the question of the bread and butter for many. Shubhangi said that it is now their responsibility to support each other and their duty to follow the guidelines provided. In the end, all this will win over coronavirus.

Talking about the safety measures taken by Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! cast and crew, Shubhangi revealed how there are fewer people on the sets. They are tested before they enter the sets and they are also doing all their makeup themselves. Atre added how they are trying to follow mostly all the guidelines. This includes using sanitizers, keeping cleanliness and also maintaining social distancing.

Shubhangi Atre was next asked what new the show has to offer after a gap of three months. The actor shared how she is sure that her fans will be excited to see her on screen. She said that after so much negativity, there was a need for laughter, freshness and new sunshine.

Shubhangi shared that she had spent her time in the quarantine cooking and with her family. She said how this was difficult during working days. She also added how she enjoys her passion for her work as well.

Some behind the scenes of the shoot of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain was shared by Manav Manglani. The pictures show how the actors are shooting along with maintaining all the guidelines given by the government. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain episodes can be watched on &TV.

