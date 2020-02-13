Shubharambh Written Updates February 12: Kritida Calls Goons To Ruin Raja's Plans

The February 12 episode starts with Kritida telling Gunvant that he can handover some work to Raja. Raja says that it is okay and accepts that it was his mistake. Rajat asks Gunvant if he can come to the shop and he agrees. Gunvant and others enter the shop and find it entirely decorated. Nattu asks who did it and Gunvant tells him that Raja did it. Raja then corrects him and says that both he and Rani did it.

Hitank then apologises to him for scolding him the other day and tells him that all that shows that he can work hard. Raja tells Gunvant that he tried to rectify his mistake and Gunvant tells him that he can forgive him and asks him to keep working hard. He hugs him but is still mad at him.

Gunvant then calls Kritida and tells her that Raja did his work and she says that something needs to be done. She further adds that they need to control Raja. Kritida sees Rani working in the kitchen and tells her not to worry about the food and Rani tells her that she needs to leave. Kesha shows the shop decorations to Asha. She then smirks at Kritida. She sees the news of people being angry over Valentine's Day celebrations and gets an idea.

Rani comes to the shop and sees a lot of people trying on the dresses. Hitank comes there and says that Raja won't have any time to eat as there are so many people and tells Rani that they both did a good job. Rani looks at Raja selling the clothes and smiles at him. Just then the banker comes there and Rani tells him that Raja is busy today. Raja asks a couple to print their hands on a canvas as they shopped there today. Rani goes there and prints her hand on the board and Raja smiles at her.

Suddenly, they hear some goons come into their shop. The goons ask them to stop it all and say that Valentine's Day is against the culture. Raja tries to tell them that Valentine's Day is a celebration of love and there is nothing wrong with that. The goons tell him that they will break everything in the shop. Hitank tries to calm them down but they start breaking things and all the buyers run away.

Rani tries to stop a goon and just when a goon is about to hit her, Raja comes in and hugs her. Mehul calls Divya and tells her that he has a gift for her. Gunvant hints at Raja while looking at a goon. A flashback shows that Kritida told Gunvant to hire some goons in order to ruin Raja's plans. The goon beats Raja and he hits him back. Just then his mask falls off and Rani looks at him and realises that it is Pankaj.

