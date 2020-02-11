'Shubharambh' Written Updates | February 10: Raja Is Found Sleeping In The Middle Of Work

Shubharambh is a popular television show that airs on Colors TV. It airs at 9 pm every day from Monday to Friday. The show also streams on Voot. It is a unique love story where the guy relies on his heart to make decisions whereas the girl is more practical. Read on to know what happened in last night's episode.

Read | Shubharambh Written Updates February 6: Asha And Kritida Turn Against Each Other

'Shubharambh' written updates- February 10

At the beginning of the episode, Asha handed a lunch box to Rani and she took it to the shop to hand over Raja his lunch. Kritida gave Asha a negative look. Asha thought to herself that Kritida has shown her true colours and has turned against Raja and her because Raja asked for his share in the shop.

When Rani reached the shop, she asked around for Raja but the servants at the shop told her that they did not know where he was. After having looked around for him, Raja was found sleeping in a corner. Hitank and Gunwant saw Rani waking him up. This made Hitank very angry as people from a bank had also come there and saw Raja sleeping. Raja was shocked as to how he fell asleep in the middle of work.

Read | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla And Arti Singh Have A Massive Fight

Hitank went home and told everyone how disappointed he was in Raja. Kritida and Gunwant smirked and discussed in a corner how Kritida had mixed a sleeping pill in his curd and how Gunwant had moved him to a corner to tar Raja's image.

Asha apologised to everyone on behalf of Raja and requested them to give him a second chance.

Hitank and Gunwnat told everyone that they do not need Raja to take more work. Everyone left the scene. Raja went to Rani and she consoled him. She asked him if he would like her to help complete the work he was doing but could not complete. He smiled and shook hands with her. Will Raja be able to improve his image?

Read | Surbhi Chandna Never Fails To Give The Perfect Wedding Outfit Inspiration; See Pics

Read |Surbhi Chandna - Age, Career, Education And Everything About The 'Sanjivani' Star

Image Credits: Mahima Makwana Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.