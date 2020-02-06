Shubharambh Written Update February 5: Raja Asks For His Share In The Shop

Shubharambh is a popular television show that airs on Colors TV. It airs at 9 pm every day from Monday to Friday. The show streams on Voot. It is a unique love story where the guy relies on his heart to make decisions whereas the girl is more practical. Read on to know what happened in last night's episode.

Shubharambh written updates- February 5

At the start of the episode, Kritida handed over an envelope to Raja that contained photographs of Asha dressed up as a servant. She wanted Raja to see those photographs and feel that Rani made her work. But Raja had been thinking about the things Rani had said the previous night.

Rani was in her room and she was upset that Raja was not talking to her. Then she heard Jharna calling her downstairs. Everyone was gathered in the hall and Kritida thought to herself that Raja would throw Rani out of the house for mistreating Asha.

But instead, Raja surprised everyone by asking for more responsibilities in the business. Gunvant told him that his work was comfortable and he did not need to worry about anything.

Raja refused to compromise on his demand and asked for more responsibilities, a bank account and more involvement in the business.

Hitank told him that he could be the marketing manager for the shop. Raja was delighted to hear that and agreed. Raja told everyone that it was because of Rani that he realised he needed to work harder and more. Asha was happy to hear this and blessed Rani in her wishes. Rani too was very happy to see Raja take a stand for himself.

Kritida thought that it was time to throw Rani out of the house and saw that Raja had not seen the photos. Asha ran towards Raja's room and, before Kritida could get her hands on it, she ate the photos so that no one could use them against her or Rani.

Image credits: Mahima Makwana Instagram

