Shubharambh Written Updates February 6: Asha And Kritida Turn Against Each Other

Shubharambh written updates- February 6

At the start of the episode, Raja thanked Rani for everything, Rani reminded him that in relationships there is no need for sorry or thank you. In another scene, Mehul apologised to Jharna. Jharna made him promise her that he would take her out for a date, shopping, and for a movie. Jharna asked him to promise her that he won't love anyone else. Mehul promised and hugged her. He received a message from Divya who asked him when would they meet next.

Gunwant was very unhappy with the fact that Raja asked for his right in the shop. He thought to himself that Rani made him do what Asha could not do in the last 25 years. Asha too was thankful for the fact that Rani made Raja realise his responsibilities. She started wishing well for her.

In the other scene, Kritida offered to help Rani while she was cooking. Kritida told Rani that she should not trust Asha as her intentions are malicious. Kritida revealed everything about Asha and told Rani that since Asha wanted to turn Raja against her, so she had asked Vrinda to not work in the shop. Kritida even told Rani that Asha had burned her hand on purpose to get Raja's sympathy.

Then Asha came into the scene and Kritida left. Asha asked Rani if Kritida was talking against her. Asha further went on and told Rani to not trust her with anything as she wanted to throw Rani out of the house. Rani was left confused as both the ladies were saying the same thing about the other one. The episode ended on this note.

