Shubharambh Written Updates January 31 | Rani And Raja Get Into A Major Argument

Shubharambh is a popular television show that airs on Colors TV. It airs at 9 pm every day from Monday to Friday. The show streams on Voot. It is a unique love story where the male protagonist relies on his heart to make decisions whereas the female protagonist is a practical one. Read on to know what happened in last night's episode.

Shubharambh written update 31 January

The Shubharambh episode starts with Asha, Kirtida, and Raja all in the kitchen. Asha is teary-eyed. Raja sees this and asks Asha if all the preparations are done. Asha reassures Raja and tells him that everything is done and she advises him to go freshen up.

Also read | Shubharambh Written Updates January 30: Raja's Work At Shop Shocks Rani

The moment Raja leaves, Asha breaks down. Raja notices this and comes back and hugs her. Asha starts smiling and also receives an apology from Raja. Raja smiles and walks away. While leaving the kitchen, he also hugs Kirtida.

Asha then follows Kirtida's advice and disguises herself as a maid during the function. Raja tries to strike up a conversation but Asha leaves to maintain her anonymity. Rani, on the other hand, makes a sandwich for Raja as she knows that he is working hard at the shop. At the shop, Mehul crosses path with a cute little girl as she enters with her mother to buy a gent’s suit.

Also read | Shubharambh Written Update January 29: Asha Apologizes To Rani

The little girl, named Divya, leaves her mother’s side to buy a balloon. Mehul notices this and pays for it. Divya picks fight with her brother over a petty issue. Raja tries to resolve their fight. Eventually, Raja starts getting along with the kids and plays with them. Rani enters the scene and notices this.

She is furious about the fact that while Hitank and Mehul are selling goods, Raja is busy playing with the kids. She feels disappointed because of this and leaves without meeting him. When Raja returns home, he sees that Rani is cooking in the kitchen but she chose to ignore him.

Raja finds this odd and he confronts Rani about it. Rani tells him that she disappointed with the fact that while Hitank and Mehul were working, he was playing with kids. Raja tries to explain the situation to her, but Rani refuses to understand. Raja rests his case and leaves.

Also read | Shubhaarambh Written Update January 28: Women's Society Came To Rani's House

Also read | Shubharambh Written Update January 27: Raja Takes Rani's Side

Image Courtesy: Akshit Sukhija Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.