Shubharambh Written Updates January 30: Raja's Work At Shop Shocks Rani

Shubharambh is a popular television show that airs on Colors TV. It airs at 9 pm every day from Monday to Friday. The show streams on Voot. It is a unique love story where the male protagonist relies on his heart to make decisions whereas the female protagonist is a practical one out of the two. Read on to know what happened in last night's episode.

Shubharambh written update 30 January

The episode started with Rani visiting Raja's shop in order to see him give his important presentation. Over there, she saw Ekta give the presentation. Rani got very confused and started looking for Raja. She saw him running up and down with food platters to serve the guests. The two bump into each other and she asked him why wasn't he giving the presentation when it was his idea and concept. To this Raja told her that it was not a part of his job to give the presentation. His job was to keep Gunwant happy, and he was asked to serve and take care of the guests.

In the other scene, Asha called up Vrinda and invited her over. Vrinda went to see Asha after a lot of hesitation. There, Asha asked Vrinda if she was taking up a job next to their shop. Vrinda told her that she has accepted the offer. Asha told her to not go to the shop as her daughter was now their daughter-in-law, and it would be disgraceful to their family. Asha requested Vrinda to keep that a secret from Rani. Vrinda agreed to both the things.

Rani came back home, lost and confused in her thoughts. She ran into Vrinda and asked her what happened to her job offer. Vrinda told her that she rejected the job offer. She asked Rani about Raja's presentation. Rani told her what happened over there. Vrinda consoled her and told her that no job is big or small, and asked her whether she was indeed happy with Raja. Rani lied to her about being happy with Raja.

When Raja came back home he thanked Rani for the idea and gave her chocolate. Raja told her about the anniversary celebration in the shop next to theirs, and he left to attend it. Kirtida testified in front of him that Aasha apologized to Vrinda. Raja and his mother had an emotional moment. The episode ended on that note.

Image Credits: Mahima Makwana Instagram

