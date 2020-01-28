Shubharambh Written Update January 27: Raja Takes Rani's Side

Shubharambh is a popular television show that airs on Colors TV. It airs at 9 pm every day, from Monday to Friday. The show streams on Voot. It is a unique love story, where the guy relies on his heart to make decisions whereas, the girl is more practical. Read on to know what happened in last night's episode.

Written update: January 27

The scene started with Asha breaking a sewage pipe so that she could belittle Rani by asking her to clean the mess. When Rani saw the mess, she refused to clean the mess and asked to call for a janitor. Asha called a janitor and said that he would take two hours to come and told Rani to clean it. Rani after much contemplation, went outside to clean the mess. She stopped the pipe leakage, stepped in the dirty water and cleaned the area properly.

When she was cleaning, all the neighbours gathered around her and taunted her. Rani felt bad but did not say anything. Meanwhile, Mehul, who was in the crowd, started making a video of her. He sent it to Utsav and uploaded it on the internet too. After having cleaned the mess, Rani is covered in mess and dirt. As soon as Asha saw that Rani is about to enter the house, she stopped her and told her that she cannot enter the house as she is covered in filth. Then Asha threw a bucket of water on her. Rani was humiliated by that but did not say anything.

In the other scene, Utsav showed the video to Raja and told him that is no way to treat anyone. Upset with the whole event Raja went home. Rani went inside and after cleaning herself, she saw that her video of cleaning the house has been going viral on the internet. She talks to Kritida about it and told her that she does not think cleaning one's own house is bad or belittling. Raja overheard this and got an idea. He asked kids in his neighbourhood to do something as per his plan. The kids started chanting Rani's name and Rani on hearing this, went outside. The kids gave her a trophy and told her that they idolise her for keeping the environment clean. Rani saw that Raja was behind all this and smiled at his gesture.

Raja went inside the house and told Mehul to delete the video. He also told him that it was disrespectful and humiliating. Kritida told him that Asha had broken the pipe deliberately to humiliate Rani. When he heard this, he went to Asha and asked her not to do all this. He also asked Asha to give Rani a chance. Will Rani be able to win Asha's heart?

Image credits: Colors Tv Instagram

