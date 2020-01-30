Shubharambh Written Update January 29: Asha Apologizes To Rani

Shubharambh is a popular television show that airs on Colors TV. It airs at 9 pm every day from Monday to Friday. The show streams on Voot. It is a unique love story where the guy relies on his heart to make decisions whereas the girl is more practical. Read on to know what happened in last night's episode.

Shubharambh written update 29 January

The scene started with Rani waking up to see why Raja was up so early in the morning. Raja told her that he had an important meeting that day. Rani picked out a blue shirt for him and made him wear that. She prayed for his success and went to take a bath.

When she got dressed, she too was wearing a blue coloured dress. When Kesha saw Raja dressed up in formals, she stopped him. Rani too came there wearing her blue dress. Kesha teased them for wearing matching clothes and twinning. Kesha asked them to get a pic clicked as it was trendy to twin clothes. Raja and Rani shyly pose for the camera.

When Raja reached office, he heard that Gunwant was telling Hitank that his ideas were not anything new. Raja quickly intervened and told him about the idea of twinning. He explained to them that couples wearing matching clothes was a trendy thing and taking advantage of the same, they could increase their sales. Gunwant was impressed by the idea and presented it to his clients. Raja was very happy that his idea was liked by the boss. Gunwant appreciated Raja in front of everyone.

In the next scene, upon seeing that Raja has reached home, Kritida told Rani to go see Asha as she had been looking for her. When Rani went there, Kritida took Raja close to the room and made him hear their conversation. Asha apologized to Rani about her behaviour. Rani told her that she had no hard feelings. Both of them hug each other and Raja was very happy to see this.

In the next scene, Asha confirmed with Kritida if Raja saw all of that. To which Kritida reassured her that he did see them patching things up. Both the ladies smirked. The episode ends with Rani telling Vrinda that Raja is a very hard working salesman. She said that he is honest, humble and hardworking.

