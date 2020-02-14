Shubharambh Written Updates February 13: Rani Confronts The Goon In The Shop

The February 13 episode starts with Rani scolding a goon and saying that the goon was of his society. The goon was Pankaj and Rani scolds him by threatening him and saying that she would inform his mother. Gunvant and Pankaj then look at each other and Gunvant ask them to stop and let the goons go. Rani denies this request and says that they have to find out who gave them money so that they can file a police complaint against the goon. Pankaj feels sorry and requests Rani not to inform the police. Rani then makes a video of that goon in which he accepts his mistake and Rani says that celebrating love is not wrong.

Shubharambh Written Update: February 13, 2020

Hitank, Raja and others start setting up the shop up again. Hitank says that he thought they would have a good sale but everything gets destroyed. Rani then tells Hitank to calm down as she and Raja will set up the shop again. Raja then says thanks to Rani, and Rani asked him if he was fine.

Mehul leaves from the shop with a gift in his hand for Divya. Jharna enters the shop but can's see Mehul. She tries calling Mehul but he doesn't pick her call. She sees the gift in his hand and starts following him. Mehul goes from there in a hurry and does not see her. He sees Divya near a shop waiting for him but then he sees Jharna behind him and gets shocked. He then suddenly behaved as if the scene was something else and starts impressing Jharna with gifts by lying to her.

Gunvant asks Raja if he was hurt in the shop and Asha comes there running to see his wound. She sees the wounds on his hand and cries. Raja informs his mom that he is fine, and she need not worry. Asha hugs Raja and cries. Gunvant then asks Rani to take Raja inside and apply some balm on his wounds. Raja and Rani talk to each other as she tends to his wounds and Raja says that he will ask Gunvant in the morning, about what was Kirtida trying to say.

In the morning, Raja comes down notices the gate to be open. As he investigates, he sees Kirtida and Gunvant standing near it. He overhears them, talking about his Kundli condition. Raja gets shocked. Kirtida starts saying to Gunvant that it was the blessing of God that Raja was fine yesterday. Gunvant told to Kirtida that he can’t stop Raja from going to the shop. Kirtida said that his life can be in danger, and his Kundli doesn’t favour anyone. Gunvant then says that Raja’s happiness matters to him the most. And hence Gunvant denies telling anything to Raja. Raja hears their conversation and gets shocked and leaves from there. Gunvant and Kirtida smirk that Raja heard them.

Raja then comes to his room and sees Rani praying. He asked Rani why was she giving the chocolate to God? Rani tells him that when you put your trust in God, everything becomes fine in your life. Raja smiles and replies that we can have different opinions. He then realizes that what Kirtida was saying was blind faith.

PRECAP- Gunvant gives Raja’s father’s diary to him and says it will show you the path. Then someone steals money from Nattu. Kirtida says this is happening because Raja cursed Kundli.

