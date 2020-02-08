'Shubharambh' February 7 Written Update: Raja Starts Working As Shop Manager

Starring Mahima Makwana, Vikas Tripathi and Jiten Lalwani in the leading roles, Shubharambh is a story of Rani, who is a hardworking girl and does everything she can to make ends meet. Produced by Shashi Sumeet. Shubharambh has been on a success streak, as the show has topped the TRP charts since its inception on television. Here is what happened in the recent episode of the much-loved show.

'Shubharambh' written update: February 7, 2020

In the recent episode of Shubharamabh, Rani told Rani that he can do anything to make Gunvant happy. After Raja left, Rani recollected the time, when she caught Kirtida and Asha back-biting about each other. However, Rani decided to trust Asha, as she loved Raja whole-heartedly. Meanwhile, Gunvant informed Raja that he had come to meet him, as he had taken up responsibility. Later, Gunvant gifted his father’s watch to Raja and warned him to not lose the watch, as it will disappoint him. Kirtida shared some sweets with Gunwant and Raja. Rani advised Raja not to be scared and wished him luck.

Raja inspected the shop and shared several ideas to Hitank. Raja informed Hitank that they should put something on display, which can catch the attention of people when they arrive. While Hitank disagreed with Raja's suggestion, Gunwant, on the other hand, gave Raja's idea a thumbs-up. Gunwant asked Raja to start working on the ideas asap.

Later, Gunwant mocked Raja as he dozed off while working. However, an ambitious Raja decided to work on the ideas, as there was little time left. Meanwhile, Jharna found the necklace, which Mehul had decided to gift her. However, with an intention to not spoil the surprise, Jharna ordered Kesha to give it to Mehul as she wanted him to gift it to her in person.

(Promo Image credits: Mahima Makwana Instagram)

