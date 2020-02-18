'Shubharambh' Written Updates February 17 | Gunwant Plans To Electrocute Raja

Shubharambh is a popular television show that airs on Colors TV. It airs at 9 pm every day from Monday to Friday. The show also streams on Voot. It is a unique love story where the guy relies on his heart to make decisions whereas the girl is more practical. Read on to know what happened in last night's episode.

'Shubharambh' written updates- February 17

At the beginning of the episode, Raja saw that Gunwant was still at the shop. Gunwant told him that he has work to do. He handed over a bank statement to Raja and asked him to give it to the CA on his way back home. After Raja left, Gunwant attached a wire to a mirror in the shop with the intention to electrocute Raja the next day.

Raja reached home and saw that Rani was waiting for him. Rani took his bag from him and asked him to sit for dinner. She told him that even she had not had dinner as she was waiting for him. The two had dinner together. When they went to their room, Raja saw books kept on his bed, and he asked Rani why were they there. She told him that it was for him to read as he had mentioned that he liked hearing stories therefore she wanted him to read stories.

Next morning Asha told Rani that she wanted to perform a ritual on Raja to protect him from the evil eye. She performed a ritual with spices and prayed for him. Gunwant whispered in front of Kritida that her ritual cannot save Raja from their eyes.

Raja reached the shop and started redecorating the shop. Gunwant watched him hoping Raja would get electrocuted once he touched the mirror. But to Raja's luck, the shop faced a power cut. By the time the electricity came back, Raja had completed his work. At home, Rani walked passed a corridor and a photo frame dropped to the ground. She was shocked to see a crack on the glass right at Raja's face

Image Credits: Mahima Makhwana Instagram

