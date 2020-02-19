'Shubharambh' Written Updates February 18 | Gunwant Gets Hospitalized

Shubharambh is a popular television show that airs on Colors TV. It airs at 9 pm every day from Monday to Friday. The show also streams on Voot. It is a unique love story where the guy relies on his heart to make decisions whereas the girl is more practical. Read on to know what happened in last night's episode.

'Shubharambh' written updates- February 18

Rani ignored the broken picture frame and called Raja. Her hand got cut by the glass but she reassured herself by saying that she shouldn’t worry. She left from there. In the next scene, Raja was locking the shop when Gunwant asked him to get his phone from inside, Rani followed Raja inside and Gunwant followed them inside.

Raja and Rani suddenly heard a loud noise. When they went to see what it was, they saw that a mirror had fallen on Gunwant and he got injured. They rushed him to the hospital.

Mehul blamed Raja for it as he thought that Raja was only concerned about decorating the shop. Mehul said some really hurtful things to Raja and reminded him that he was an orphan. Raja felt really bad. Kirtida and Asha were very sad. Kirtida couldn't help crying. Everyone sent the two ladies home. The following night, Rani told Jharna that they need to take dinner for Raja, Mehul, and Hitank to the hospital.

Raja at the hospital was very upset and recalled the moment when Kirtida had told him that his kundali was cursed and that everything wrong was his mistake. Rani came in and gave him dinner. Raja told her that Gunwant meant a lot to him, nothing would happen to him, and God will take care of him. Rani affirmed his thoughts.

