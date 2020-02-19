Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai Written Updates | February 18: Bua Insults Kajal's Family

In the latest episode of Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai, Kajal visits Anshuman’s home with her family. He introduces his in-laws to Bua. She asks Rashmi about her children’s manners. However, Kajal apologised for not touching Bua’s feet. She reveals that she was quite nervous. Bua orders her to bend more for her blessings, as this will help her soar heights.

Rochak agrees with Bua and asks Kajal to value the elder’s blessings. He also suggested her to touch Tanya’s feet as she is Anshuman’s elder sister. Though Tanya hesitates at first, Bua insists that Kajal seek her blessings. Rochak says how elder’s blessings bring health, wealth and prosperity to someone’s home. Boa gets confused and asks who Rochak is. He replies by telling that he is a friend of Kajal and Anshuman.

Bua insults Kajal's family

Anshuman alerts everyone that they have been standing outside for long. He asks them to get inside. However, Bua stops him. Meanwhile, Rashmi brings out a box of homemade traditional Indian sweets. Bua, arrogantly, says that she knows Rashmi’s family is poor but she should not have got those sweets for her. As Kajal’s mother put that on a table, Bua orders her to keep it down as the table has imported glass. She also says that she will send back the boxes.

Bua does not stop insulting Kajal’s family. As Kajal enters the kitchen to serve dinner, Bua and Tanya insult her. They make fun of her lack of cutlery skills. But Kajal politely says that she will learn how to serve soup under Bua’s guidance.

On the other hand, Parth cannot stop starring at luxurious showpieces. He is in awe of his lavish surroundings. When everybody moves into the dining area, Tanya sneakily slips a showpiece in Rashmi’s handbag. In the dining area, Kajal showcases her finesse in arranging cutlery with perfection. As she serves dinner, Bua is stunned and asks how did she learn it. Kajal reveals the power of the internet. Later on, Tanya and Bua insult Kajal’s family as they are middle-class people, unlike Anshuman.



