Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update For February 18: Kuhu Makes A Demand

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is a daily soap that airs on Star Plus. The serial showcases the love story between Abir and Mishti. The marriage of the two love birds was recently fixed. Have a look at the events that follow.

The episode begins with the romance between Abir and Mishti as they decorate the mandap. They pretend like they are getting married as they put garlands around each other and also take the pheras. On the other hand, the Maheshwaris and the Rajvanshs are extremely worried about the situation between Kunal and Kuhu. Kunal tries to convince Kuhu to give him a chance but she refuses to. They ask Nanu what to do here.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke written update

Abir tells Mishti that nothing can possibly go wrong now. The Maheshwaris return and they tell Abir and Mishti about what is happening. They say Kuhu agreed but had a demand. Abir and Mishti ask Vishwamber to give it to her whatever it is. Vishwamber thinks how he is not supposed to hurt Mishti again as he has already done it several times. He gets mad at Jasmeet and tells her that he will not be tolerating any kind of insult against Mishti.

Kunal tells Abir that he hasn’t treated Kuhu right and now she wants something in return. She wants to get married in the very mandap where Abir and Mishti were supposed to tie the knot. Abir says it is not just his choice and that he has to ask Mishti. Everyone in the Maheshwari house is asking Mishti if she will agree to it. They also tell her that it is her choice and that her choice will be above everything in this case. Mishti agrees to this and also tells Kunal that she does not mind Kuhu's demand. They are all happy.

Everyone is happy as now it will be peaceful for all. They all gear up for the Palla Dastoor ceremony. Abir clicks pictures of Mishti while she is in the ceremony. Kunal tells him while he is by his side, to not forget his bhabhi. Abir tells him that he will never forget to think about his brother. He clicks pictures of Kuhu. Vishwamber tells everyone that he will get Abir and Mishti married first and then do the rituals for Kunal and Kuhu. They all agree.

Read Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update For February 13: Is Meenakshi Planning To Leave?

Read 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update | February 14

Varsha applies mehendi to Mishti's palms and Kuhu wants it first. Varsha tells her that Mishti shared her mandap with her today. She asks Kuhu to make good memories and leave the negativity behind. She also asks Kuhu and Mishti to stay united through times. Kuhu objects to her words. Varsha also tells them that Kunal and Abir are close and they have to keep up that bond. On the other hand, Kunal and Abir sit for the rituals. Vishwamber tells Abir that he will address him as his son now. Abir says he does not know what father’s love feels like. Vishwamber tells him that now he will know. Vishwamber and Kaushal wait for the baraat. They remember how Meenakshi won’t be a part of the ceremony. Abir hears this and wonders if he did the right thing by keeping Meenakshi out of the ceremony.

Image Courtesy: Shaheer Sheikh Instagram

Read Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update For February 17: Kunal Wants To Marry Kuhu

Read Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update For February 12: Kuhu Leaves The House

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.