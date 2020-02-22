'Shubharambh' Written Updates February 21 | Rani Finds Raja's Father's Diary

Shubharambh is a popular television show that airs on Colors TV at 9 pm every day. This show airs on 5 days in a week that is from Monday to Friday. If you want to watch this show online, it also streams on Voot. It is a unique love story where the male character depends on his heart to make decisions whereas the female character is more practical about life. Check out the written update below, to know what happened in last night's episode.

'Shubharambh' written updates: February 21, 2020

Raja and Rani have a discussion, where Raja tells Rani that whatever he is doing, it is for his family. Rani explains to Raja that what would he do if he was poor, would he leave work for a year? Raja denies with Rani and says that it is about my family’s faith. Rani says that it is blind faith and you should do some work for people. Raja stays stern with his decision and says that he is not going to change his mind and leaves from there. Rani then sees the books there and looks on.

The family then does the Pooja together, while Rani sees that the books are getting wet due to the milk and takes them. While taking those books she finds a dairy there and reads it, and the book was of Raja’s father. Rani says that Raja will be so happy to see this book, and thanks god for it. Then Raja and Rani perform the Pooja together.

Rani goes to Darshana and shows that dairy to her, she says that it is written in this book that working hard for others is the biggest thing in life. She says that Raja’s father did not believe in blind faith while Kirtida hears the conversation of Rani and Darshana.

Rani says that she will give the dairy to Raja, and listening to this Kirtida messages Gunvant to stop Raja from coming to meet Rani. At that time only the priest called Raja and Rani for the Aarti. Rani does not realize and just keeps the dairy on the table and leaves for the Mandir.

Both of them were busy in doing the Pooja, and Rani tries to talk to Raja, and Kirtida sees this. Kirtida tells Raja to take some Prasad from the Mandir. Rani stops Raja and says that she wants to say talk something urgent with him. To stop their conversation, Gunvant then purposely falls from the wheelchair.

Raja runs toward Gunvant and helps him. Rani keeps the diary on the table and gets water for him. Rani then thinks that she wants Raja to read his father’s diary. Raja then says to Gunvant that he will sleep in his room so this won’t happen again with him. While Rani is looking for Raja in their room to talk to her. Kirtida brings juice for Rani and says that you should drink this juice as it is from the Mandir. Rani drinks the juice.

PRECAP- Kirtida burns Raja’s father diary and says he won’t go the shop.

