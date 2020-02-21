'Shubharambh' Written Updates February 20 | Gunwant Fakes His Injury

Shubharambh is a popular television show that airs on Colors TV. It airs at 9 pm every day from Monday to Friday. The show also streams on Voot. It is a unique love story where the guy relies on his heart to make decisions whereas the girl is more practical. Read on to know what happened in last night's episode.

Read | Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update For February 18: Kuhu Makes A Demand

'Shubharambh' written updates: February 20

The scene started with Kirtida and Gunwant in their room talking to each other. Kritida asked Gunwant how he managed to make everyone believe he was injured. Gunwant explained to her the whole plan and how he had faked the accident. Then he further told her that with the help of a doctor, who had agreed to his plan in exchange of money, he could tell everyone that he is critical and later paralysed. Gunwant told Kirtida that he hoped for Raja to feel bad about it and blamed himself for it.

Read | 'Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update For February 19: Aman Takes His Revenge

Raja entered his room and told him that he doesn't believe in superstitions. But out of respect for Gunwant, Raja agreed to not go to the shop for a year. Rani was shocked to hear that. She told Darshana that Raja cannot leave his work and sit at home. Raja gave a bell to Gunwant and said that he is there to serve him and take care of him.

At night, he placed his mattress closer to Gunwant's room. Rani asked him why was he doing that. Raja said that to serve Gunwant better, he should be alert. Rani got another matress and slept next to Raja. Gunwant and Kritida rang the bell for petty things like a glass of water, a charger, and a newspaper. But Raja did the work with love. The next day, Asha told Raja that she was proud of him, and there is nothing more important than family. Rani was upset that even Asha thinks like that.

Read | 'Sex Education 3': Premiere Date, Plot And Other Details About The Netflix Show

She took Raja outside and showed him a herd of goats. She told him that they stay close to the master because they are afraid and dependant on him for food. Raja disagreed and said that they stay close to him because they love him. Gunwant entered the scene and was about to leave for the shop. Raja asked why. He said he wanted to. Raja said that he would accompany him, but Kritida interrupted him reminded him that he had said he won't go. He agreed to that. The episode ended on that note.

Read | 'Shubharambh' Written Updates February 19 | Kirtida Blames Raja For The Accident

Image credits: Youtube Screengrab

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.