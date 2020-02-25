'Shubharambh' Written Update February 24 | Kritida Burns Raja's Father's Diary

Shubharambh is a popular television show that airs on Colors TV. It airs at 9 pm every day from Monday to Friday. The show also streams on Voot. It is a unique love story where Raja, the main lead, relies on his heart to make decisions whereas the Rani, the female protagonist, is more practical. Read on to know what happened in last night's episode.

'Shubharambh' written updates: February 24

The episode started with Kritida giving Rani a glass of milk which had a sleeping pill in it. Rani was about to drink it when she remembered that she had to give Raja a pillow. She placed his father's diary beneath the pillow she kept for him and wished that he would read it.

Gunwant saw the diary and wanted to get rid of it before Raja read it. So he sent Raja to get a blanket, and when nobody was present in the room, he removed the diary from there. Rani was in Kirtida's room and was about to drink the glass of milk. Suddenly Raja came inside the room and told her that she was right before, he should not follow anything blindly. Rani was elated on hearing this. But soon she realised that she was dreaming. Kirtida scolded her for disturbance and asked her to drink milk and sleep. Rani drank the glass of milk.

In the next scene, Mehul was flirting with Divya but soon Jharna came into the room. He ended the call and pretended to sleep. Jharna called out his name, but he didn't answer. She checked his phone but it was locked. Frustrated, she left from there.

In the next scene, Kirtida checked if Rani had fallen asleep so that she could go and destroy the diary. She took the diary and burnt it in the storeroom. She said that with that diary, Raja's dream was burnt. She came out of the room but left her footprints.

The next morning, Rani saw a pill at the bottom of her glass and thought that someone tried to give her a sleeping pill. She then guessed that someone must have given Raja the drug too when he had fallen asleep at the shop. The episode ends on that note.

Image Credits: Stills from the show

