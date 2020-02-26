'Shubharambh' Written Updates February 25 | Rani Finds A Sleeping Pill In Her Glass

Shubharambh is a popular television show that airs on Colors TV. It airs at 9 pm every day from Monday to Friday. The show also streams on Voot. It is a unique love story where Raja, the main lead, relies on his heart to make decisions whereas Rani, the female protagonist, is more practical. Read on to know what happened in Tuesday's episode.

Shubharambh written updates: February 25

The episode starts with Rani asking Raja if he read his father's diary. Raja says that there was no diary. Rani starts looking for it and is unable to find it. At the breakfast table, she tells everyone that she had found Raja's father's diary and she wanted him to be the first person to read it, but it’s lost now. She tells them that in the diary his father talked about not following any blind faith. Mehul mocks her for cooking up a story in order to make Raja go to the shop. Gunwant asks him not to blame her for anything and he recollects the fact that Kirtida had burnt it.

In the next scene, Jharna goes to a shop to buy clothes for herself. Divya was also present, but seeing Jharna, she leaves in a haste. Divya drops her phone and Jharna stumbles upon it. She sees Mehul calling her and is shocked and hurt.

In the next scene, Rani has a headache and is very sleepy. Raja too was yawning. Rani sees a sleeping pill at the bottom of her glass and thinks that someone gave it to her so that they could hide the diary. She begins doubting everyone including Kirtida, Jharna, Darshana. She thinks to herself that someone does not want Raja to go to the shop, and the person is inside their house.

In the next scene, Darshana and Raja are in the storeroom looking for something. Rani goes there to help them. She sees bits and pieces of Raja's father's diary in the storeroom and is shocked when she realises that someone burnt the diary. The episode ends on that note.

Image Credits: Stills from the show

