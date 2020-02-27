'Shubharambh' Written Updates February 26 | Rani Finds A Footprint

Shubharambh is a popular television show that airs on Colors TV. It airs at 9 pm every day from Monday to Friday. The show also streams on Voot. It is a unique love story where Raja, the main lead, relies on his heart to make decisions whereas Rani, the female protagonist, is more practical. Read on to know what happened in Tuesday's episode.

Shubharambh written updates: February 26

The episode started with Rani looking around the storeroom for proof against the person who destroyed Raja's father's diary. She spotted a footprint and took a picture of it to check it later. She thought to herself that whoever burned the diary did not want Raja to go to the shop. She cancelled out Asha and Gunwant's names as potential suspects.

In the next scene, Jharna entered her room and saw Mehul talking on the phone. When he saw her, he hid the phone. She smiled at him and then took his phone from him. Mehul asked for his phone back but Jharna started running away from him and mistakenly broke the phone. Jharna thought to herself that she would find out how that girl had Mehul's number.

In the next scene, Rani started the pooja for Holi. Raja smiled at her and complimented her. Rani looked at everyone's slippers but then saw that Kirtida was wearing Raja's slippers. She asked him about it so he told her that Kirtida's slipper strap broke so he gave her his slippers. Rani realised that she has to check the other pair of slippers Kirtida owns. She asked Raja where he kept Kirtida's slippers. He told her that he threw them in the garbage bin. Rani looked for the slippers in the bin. She found Kirtida's slippers and the footprint matched the slipper. She was shocked and recalled every wrong incident that had taken place in the past few days. She recalled that she was given a spiked glass of milk. The episode ended on that note.

