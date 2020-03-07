'Shubharambh' Written Updates | March 6: Rani Challenges Raja To Kick Her Out Of The House

Shubharambh is a popular television show that airs on Colors TV at 9 pm every day from Monday to Friday. The show can also be viewed on the popular OTT platform called Voot. It is a unique love story starring Mahima Makwana and Akshit Sukhija in the lead roles. Read on to know what happened in last night's episode.

ALSO READ| Shubharambh Written Updates February 12: Kritida Calls Goons To Ruin Raja's Plans

'Shubharambh' March 6 written update

The episode starts with Rani showing the evidence to Raja against Gunvant. But Raja, who is blinded by the good image of Mota Papa, blatantly refuses to believe Rani's words or evidence. Raja instead accuses Rani of doing all the drama just for her own sake. Rani tells Raja that she went to the lawyer to make the papers as directed by Gunwant. She then found out that the papers she went to make in Raja’s name are actually made on her name. Raja then blames Rani for accusing Mota Papa.

Raja then spews out harsh words directed to Rani in front of everyone saying that she is a greedy woman and that he shouldn’t have let her into his life again. He rudely tells her that she is a poor woman. He ends their relationship saying that she needs to get out of the house as he doesn’t want to see her anymore.

ALSO READ| Shubharambh Written Updates February 13: Rani Confronts The Goon In The Shop

Raja brings down her luggage with an intent to kick her out of the house. Meanwhile, Asha also shows her disappointment and says that she didn't know that she was doing everything just to prove Mota Bhai wrong and to become the owner of their shop. Rani goes to her room and just when she is about to lose her self esteem, her conscience awakens and she then decides that she should stay in the house like an adamant person if she wants to protect Raja after all. She gathers all her confidence and comes downstairs only to say that she is not leaving the house.

ALSO READ| Shubharambh Written Updates February 14th: Raja Has Bad Luck

Raja says that he doesn’t want any drama and that she should leave the house at the very moment. Rani refuses to do so and challenges him to kick her out if he can. Raja then holds her hand and drags her towards the door. After a while, Raja leaves her hand as he cannot push her further out of the house. To this, Kirtida says that she will kick her out if Raja can’t. Gunwant stops her and then Mehul and Kirtida both agree that they should call the police if Rani doesn’t leave the house. Gunwant asks Raja and he too agrees to call the police.

Shubharambh episode ends with Rani taking her bags inside and sitting on the chair saying that she will not leave the house as it is her house. She challenges them to call the police and kick her out if they can.

ALSO READ| Shubharambh Written Updates March 5 | Rani Reveals Gunwant's Truth

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.