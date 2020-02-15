Shubharambh Written Updates February 14th: Raja Has Bad Luck

Shubharambh is a popular television show that airs on Colors TV. It airs at 9 pm every day from Monday to Friday. The show also streams on Voot. It is a unique love story where the guy relies on his heart to make decisions whereas the girl is more practical.

'Shubharambh' written updates- February 10

The episode starts with Mota Papa handing Raja his Dad’s diary from the locker. Raja agrees that it is a precious thing as it was his father’s last memory. Mota Papa told Raja that it is not just a diary but it was his father’s blessings that were showered upon him now. Moti Mummy added that along with God’s blessing, Raja will now get his father’s blessings too. Mehul comes calling as Natu Kakka had a horrible cut on his head.

Hitank says that somebody had attacked Natu Kakka and stole all the money. Raja decides to file a complaint with the police but Mota Papa asks him not to. Everybody send Natu Kakka to the hospital. While leaving Raja overheard Mota Papa and Moti Mummy whispering about Pitru Dosh which he does not understand. They smirk as their evil plans were successful.

Mehul meets up with Divya but she was angry at him. Mehul puts up an innocent face to get Divya’s sympathy and then leaves. This act left Divya all confused. Raja is seen reading his father’s diary and reminiscing about their time together. When Rani arrives, Raja shares his childhood memories with her. While exchanging each other’s childhood memories, they realised that their life was very different from one another.

The next day Mota Papa made Raja open the shop and made him sit at the cash counter. Raja starts by praying to his father’s picture. Raja goes to attend the bank person who came to finish some formalities when suddenly they hear Mota Papa shout. They came back to find the diary burning when Raja immediately puts off the fire and looks emotionally at the burnt diary.

Later Rani video calls Raja only to know about the diary catching fire and burning. She asks him to relax and thank his father’s blessing that the shop was unburnt. The episode ends with Mota Papa planning something evil all over again.

