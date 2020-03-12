'Shubharambh' Written Updates March 11 | Raja Asks Rani To Leave The House

Shubharambh is a popular television show that airs on Colors TV at 9 pm every day from Monday to Friday. The show also streams on Voot. It is a unique love story where Raja, the male lead, relies on his heart to make decisions whereas Rani, the female protagonist, is more practical. Read on to know what happened in last night's episode.

Shubharambh written updates: March 11

At the beginning of the episode, Rani told Gunwant and Kirtida in front of everyone that she will not spare them. Raja got anxious and asked her why she did that to Kirtida. Rani said that Kirtida was lying and started imitating her as Kirtida said that Rani was being shameless.



Gunwant caught hold of Raja and told her that Rani was insulting his family and he was not doing anything. Raja told Gunwant that he would send her back to her parent's house. He made a call and left from the scene. In the next scene, Darshana told Rani that what she did must have taken a lot of guts. Rani said that she doesn't understand why Kirtida and Gunwant pretend to love Raja, Darshana replied that she doesn't get it either. Rani thought she needed to find out why Gunwant and Kirtida pretend to love Raja. In the next scene, Gunwant told Kirtida that Raja has made calls and he will send Rani away.

In the next scene, Vrinda came to Raja's house. Raja told her that everything and said that their relationship was over and Rani is not a part of their family anymore. Rani came there and was hurt. Raja requested Vrinda to take Rani away and said that he was not responsible for her. Rani asked Raja to not bring her family into this, to which he said that since she insulted his family, he had to bring her family in this. He left the scene saying that he does not want to see her face, so she should leave. Rani hugged Vrinda who asked her what was happening in the house. She told her that Gunwant and Kirtida were fooling Raja but she was fine. Kirtida got a woman inside the house who started playing dhol around Rani and started spraying a bug spray. Rani hugged her mother and said they should keep her out of that. Kirtida said that since Rani wanted Raja’s shop, she was an insect that they have to finish her. Rani said that was wrong. Kirtida and others started spraying Rani and her family. Rani cried to stop this. Raja was in his room, anxious and unaware of what was happening downstairs. The episode ended on this note.

Image credits: Screengrab from the show

