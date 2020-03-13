'Shubharambh' Written Updates March 12 | Rani Does Not Leave With Her Parents

Shubharambh is a popular television show that airs on Colors TV at 9 pm every day from Monday to Friday. The show also streams on Voot. It is a unique love story where Raja, the male lead, relies on his heart to make decisions whereas Rani, the female protagonist, is more practical. Read on to know what happened in last night's episode.

Read | Milind Soman's Impressive Net Worth Will Stun 'Supermodel Of The Year' Fans

Shubharambh written updates: March 12

The episode started with Kirtida and other women spraying an insecticide on Rani and her family. Rani saw that Gunwant enjoyed seeing them suffocate. Vrinda threw the spray can away and asked the women how could they do that to them and asked Asha why was she silent even after seeing her daughter in law getting insulted like that. Asha got furious and said that Rani was no more a part of their family as she had insulted Gunwant who has always only wanted good for Raja.

Read | Ankita Lokhande's Love-filled Pic With Beau Vicky Jain Makes Netizens' Hearts Flutter

Asha asked Vrinda to take Rani away as none of them wanted her there. Vrinda told Rani to leave the house and go along with them. She held Rani’s hand and started taking her away and said that she should not compromise on her self-respect. Kritida and Gunwant were relieved that Rani was leaving the house. But Rani pulled her hand away from Vrinda and refused to go with her. She said that she would not leave with them as that was her house and Raja is her husband. Vrinda asked her why doesn't she mind not being valued or loved.

Read | 'Shubharambh' Written Updates March 11 | Raja Asks Rani To Leave The House

Rani told Vrinda and everyone that she will reveal the truth in front of Raja. She said that he is her husband and she will change his heart and the way he felt for her. She went inside and her parents left the scene.

In the next scene, she went to Raja and locked the door behind her. She told Raja that she wanted to spend time with him but Raja didn’t respond to her happily. He asked her to open the door. Rani held his face and started romancing him. She played music and started dancing around him. She hugged him but Raja was disinterested and kept pushing her away.

Asha and Kirtida knock on the door and ask Raja to open the door. Kesha came and said to them that Raja and Rani were a married couple, so they would keep the door closed only. Asha started wondering what would happen if Raja falls weak in front of Rani and something happens between them. Kirtida told her that would not happen.

Raja stops the music and asked Rani to stop pretending and to stop the drama. Rani teared up and asked Raja to look into her eyes and tell her if he can see any truth in them. Raja looked deep into her eyes and the episode ended on that note.

Read | Akanksha Puri Denies All Paras Chhabra's Claims And Reveals She Has Moved On

Image credits: Screengrab from the show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.