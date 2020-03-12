Akanksha Puri Denies All Paras Chhabra's Claims And Reveals She Has Moved On

Paras Chabbra has been a trending topic since he was a part of the popular reality television show Bigg Boss 13. The star was in the headlines for a number of reasons and now he's back after speaking about his ex-girlfriend, Akanksha Puri. The star was seen engaging with some other contestants from the show and shocked the fans as he was supposedly in a relationship with Akanksha. He recently spoke to an entertainment portal and revealed that Akanksha tried to contact him after the show.

Akanksha Puri's views on Paras Chabbra's claims

Paras spoke to an entertainment portal and revealed that Akanksha tried to contact him after the show. Paras feels that she has no need to do so. He told the entertainment portal, "The time for discussion is over.”

The entertainment portal then asked Akanksha for her clarification on Paras' claim and got to know that Akanksha Puri thinks, and she denied Paras' claims. Akanksha says she never called or tried to get in touch with him and deleted all her contacts and other details from her phone before he got his phone back after he returned from the Bigg Boss house.

Akanksha says she has happily moved on and wonders why he keeps bringing up her name in interviews. She also revealed that she had called one of his friends recently because the stylists who got him clothes during his BB phase did not receive their payments. Akanksha says since she had hired them, they got in touch with her to explain their worry.

She also revealed that Paras' mother had to call her and explain their situation to her. She revealed that Paras was not in a financial state to pay the bills of the stylists as his BB payment cheques have still not been cleared. Akanksha Puri says that Paras' doings were unacceptable and she has completely blocked him out of her life.

