'Shubharambh' Written Updates | March 13: Rani Challenges Kirtida

Shubharambh is a popular television show that airs on Colors TV at 9 pm every day from Monday to Friday. The show also streams on Voot. It is a unique love story where Raja, the male lead, relies on his heart to make decisions whereas Rani, the female protagonist, is more practical. Read the Shubharambh March 13 written update to know what happened in last night's Shubharambh episode.

Shubharambh written updates

Rani asked Raja if he believed her, Raja said that he did not believe her. Raja asked for the keys but Rani did not give them to him. He lifted her up and the keys fell on the ground. Raja unlocked the door and saw Asha and Kirtida waiting outside. Asha said that they were worried about him.

In the next scene, Rani went to Gunwant's room and hid a voice recorder under his table in the hope that she gets some proof against him. She went to the kitchen and saw that Darshana was getting late for school but had to cook kheer. Rani told her that she will do the rest of the cooking.

Kirtida entered the kitchen and saw Rani making kheer, she picked the utensil up and started draining the kheer in the sink. She told Rani that no one would eat her kheer. Rani took a bowl of kheer before Kirtida could throw away all of it. She said that Raja will eat the bowl of kheer to which Kirtida said he won't. Rani took it as a challenge and said that if Raja did not eat the bowl of kheer, then she will leave the house but if he does, then Kirtida will have to massage her feet.

In the next scene, Raja saw Rani's foot injury and it was bleeding. He asked her about it but Rani said it was nothing and offered him kheer to eat. Kirtida told him not to eat it, this confused Raja and he ate the kheer. Rani smirked at Kirtida and Raja brought a first aid box. He put a bandage and helped her walk. Rani said she knew he would take care of her like a husband, to which Raja said that he would have done it for anyone.

In the next scene, Mehul received a message from an unknown number which said that they know about his extramarital affair. He later gets a call from Divya and she said that she would meet him. It is revealed that Divya is the one who messaged Mehul from an unknown number.

In the next scene, Raja told Rani that the kheer did not taste good. Rani said one has to take bitter-tasting medicines for treatment. Rani said soon he will be able to see the truth. Raja left the scene and Rani glared at Kirtida. Rani asked Kirtida to massage her feet. The episode ended on that note.

