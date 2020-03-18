'Shubharambh' Written Updates March 17 | Rani Sleeps In A Rickshaw

Shubharambh is a popular television show that airs on Colors TV at 9 pm every day from Monday to Friday. The show also streams on Voot. It is a unique love story where Raja, the male lead, relies on his heart to make decisions whereas Rani, the female protagonist, is more practical. Read the Shubharambh March 17 written update to know what happened in last night's Shubharambh episode.

'Shubharambh' written updates

The episode started with Rani bringing an auto outside Raja’s house and telling his family that from now on she would reside in that autorickshaw as they wouldn't let her inside the house. Raja asked her to stop creating troubles for his family and leave them alone. Rani told him that she would fight with his family until she brings out their truth in front of him. Kirtida asked Gunwant to get some goons to send Rani away. Rani said none of them owned that street so it was pointless to call anyone.

At night, Kirtida was anxious and asked Gunwant to think of something. Gunwant said that Rani was out of the house already and they do not have to worry about it. In the next scene, Raja tried to sleep in his room but was unable to. He told himself that he does not care about Rani as she was no longer his responsibility. But then he went to the balcony to check on her. He saw Rani and that she cooked food on a make-shift stove. Rani saw him and smiled at him as she clicked a picture of him from the road. She anticipated that Raja was worried about her and cared for her.

Raja went back to his room and tried to sleep but was unable to so he went to the balcony again to see her and saw her sleeping in the rickshaw. Then a drunkard was about to touch her but Raja yelled at him and asked him to leave. He brought a blanket for Rani and covered her with it. Rani held his hand in her sleep. Raja sat on the front seat and slept off.

In the morning, Raja woke up and moved out of the rickshaw. He put his mattress on the balcony and thought to himself that he cannot leave Rani alone outside as it was about her honour and respect. Then, Asha came to him and asked him why he was sleeping there and if he loved Rani. Raja said that he doesn't want anyone to harm Rani when she would be outside on the streets. Asha said she was sad about the circumstances and she wanted Raja to be happy. Raja hugged her. Mehul told everyone that there was no water supply. Darshana said that they haven't received milk. They heard people shouting their name outside. They went outside and saw Rani standing outside with the people. The episode ends on that note.

