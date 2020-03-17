'Shubharambh' Written Updates | March 16: Rani Steps Out Of The House

Shubharambh is a popular television show that airs on Colors TV at 9 pm every day from Monday to Friday. The show also streams on Voot. It is a unique love story where Raja, the male lead, relies on his heart to make decisions whereas Rani, the female protagonist, is more practical. Read the Shubharambh March 13 written update to know what happened in last night's Shubharambh episode.

Read | 'Shubharambh' Written Updates | March 13: Rani Challenges Kirtida

Shubharambh written updates

The episode started with Rani reminding Kirtida of their bet. She asked her to press her feet. Kirtida got angry but felt helpless and massaged Rani's feet. Kirtida complained about the same in front of Gunwant who told her that he had a plan to hurt someone close to Rani.

In the next scene, Rani decided to stop acting like a shameless daughter-in-law and become herself again. She heard commotion downstairs and found Utsaav arguing with Mehul to let him go see Rani. She understood that it was set up to make Rani step outside the house. Rani told Utsav to go back as she was fine. Then Mehul went ahead and hit Utsav to provoke him.

Rani rushed towards them to save Utsav. Utsav got beaten up badly by Mehul and his boys. As Rani was about to step outside, she recalled her challenge with Gunwant and Kirtida. They mocked Rani and showed her the broken recorder that she fixed in their room. Rani was unable to bear to see Utsav’s condition and stepped out of the house and held him. They started hitting Rani too. They were about to hit her again when Raja stopped them.

Read | 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update March 16: Gayu Falls Down The Stairs

Mehul blamed Utsav for hitting first. Raja said that he could very well say who did what seeing Utsav’s condition. He asked Mehul to apologize to Utsav and asked him to bring the first aid box. He apologized and gave the box. Rani asked Raja to trust her one more time and give her a chance.

Read | 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' March 16 | Written Update: Niketan Learns The Truth

But Raja blamed her for breaking his trust completely. He said that he can never accept her back. He closed the door and both of them and she started crying. Utsav asked how could they do this to her and decided to teach them a lesson. Rani said that it’s not Raja’s fault as his family cheated him for years. Utsav teased her for being in love.

Rani said that she’ll not leave Raja alone at all. Raja decided to get a divorce from Rani. He broke something in his room and recalled Rani’s deeds. He broke down as he blamed Rani for cheating him. Kirtida and Gunwant checked if Rani was gone only to find her driving an auto-rickshaw. The episode ends on that note.

Read | 'Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao' March 16 Written Update: Rekha Makes Anjali The New CEO

Image credits: Screengrab

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.