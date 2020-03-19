'Shubharambh' Written Updates March 18 | Raja Openly Challenges Rani

Shubharambh is a popular television show that airs on Colors TV at 9 pm every day from Monday to Friday. The show also streams on Voot. It is a unique love story where Raja, the male lead, relies on his heart to make decisions whereas Rani, the female protagonist, is more practical. Read the Shubharambh March 18 written update to know what happened in last night's Shubharambh episode.

Read | 'Shubharambh' Written Updates March 17 | Rani Sleeps In A Rickshaw

'Shubharambh' written updates

The episode started with Gunwant asking people to stop shouting their names outside their house in protest. People in the crowd told him that he did wrong with Rani’s brother, Utsav. Raja asked Rani to stop with the drama and sat on the road to protest and challenge Rani. He said that until she leaves from there, he won’t move from there either. Rani tried telling Raja that Kirtida and Gunwant have been faking their love and should not be trusted. Raja stood up and glared at her angrily, Rani got a chair for him and asked him to sit on it as and said that she won’t leave anytime soon.

Read | Saif Ali Khan Songs From The 90s That Will Make Millennials Fall In Love With Him Again

In the next scene, Raja is shown sweating and coughing due to dust and heat. Rani gave him a hand fan and brought snacks for him to eat. He ignored her and saw Asha coming towards him. Asha got food for him but Raja refused to eat that too and sent Asha inside the house. Rani did not eat the snacks either. She sat next to Raja and suggested that they should tell each other stories in order to kill time. Rani started telling a story but Raja got irritated and a song started playing in the background.

Read | 'Bigg Boss 13' To Take 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Slot As It Goes Off-air | Fans React

As the sun sets, Raja is shown coughing again. Rani brought a glass of water for him and told him that he should go inside as he won’t be able to stay there. Raja avoided her, so Rani got a blanket for him which she threw at him and tied his hands with a rope. Raja asked her what was she doing to which she responded saying that she was doing that for him. Rani once again told him that he should have listened to her before and told him the same thing again about how Kirtida and Gunwant were faking their love and fooling Raja.

Read | Zareen Khan Dons A Moustache, Asks Fans "Charlie Chaplin Or Adolf Hitler?" Fans React

This angered Raja and he took off his ropes and tied Rani to the rickshaw and covered her mouth with a piece of cloth. He told her that he did not need to hear her lies or suggestions and covered her with a blanket and sat on the road. Rani thought to herself that Raja was indeed in love with her as his gestures and actions showed that despite him trying to hide it. The episode ends on that note.

Image credits: Screengrab from Voot

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.