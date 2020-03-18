'Bigg Boss 13' To Take 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Slot As It Goes Off-air | Fans React

As the Federation of Western India Cine Employees announced that all films, shoots, etc be postponed and cancelled until April 2020 amid the Coronavirus outbreak, it has been reported that the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge would be going off-air. Read on to know more.

Read | Bhumi Pednekar Shares 'paranoia' Updates As She Travels Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge to go off-air

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is a television reality show based on a Swayamwar format where small screen television actor, Paras Chhabra and Punjabi singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill were being featured. There have been reports coming in that the show would be going off-air. Various media portals reported that the shooting of the show has been postponed and cancelled until April. Apart from that, there have been reports coming in that as this show is going off-air, the channel has decided to telecast their popular reality show, Bigg Boss season 13. The show concluded in the month of February 2020, with Siddharth Shukla winning the trophy. As the reports started during the rounds on the internet, fan reactions regarding the same started coming in. Read on to know how the fans reacted to the reports.

Read | Alia, Alaya & Aaliyah: Who's Acing Their Beachwear Game This Summer? See Pics & Decide

Fan reactions to 'Bigg Boss 13' being telecast to fill the slot of 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge'

#BreakingNews#BB13 Will be back On ColorsTv after #MujhseShadiKaroge was called off



RT if Excited



Btw i m not excited at all JISKO DEKHNA HOGA WO VOOT PE B DEKH SAKTA HAI KABHI B — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) March 18, 2020

Read | 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Off-air After Shehnaaz Gill's Confession? Details Here

If they continue doing all these nonsense. BB14 will lose its charm and will be a big big flop. — Nirmal Jain Sidheart (@JainSidheart) March 18, 2020

Exactly!!

Already watched the episodes 2-3 times on voot!!! — Tapiish Dangaych (@tapiish23) March 18, 2020

Agar jo nahi dikhya gaya hai woh dikhyange toh dekhnge..mean usud and tv main jo dikhyae hain woh sab chod ke — Madhusudan satapathy (@Madhusudansata8) March 18, 2020

Read | Saif Ali Khan Songs From The 90s That Will Make Millennials Fall In Love With Him Again

Read | Cobra Ajay Gnanamuthu Addresses Rumours Of Directing Thalapathy Vijay's Next Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.