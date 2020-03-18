The Debate
'Bigg Boss 13' To Take 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Slot As It Goes Off-air | Fans React

Television News

According to reports, the show 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' would be going off-air and 'Bigg Boss 13' will be telecasted in its slot. Fans react to the news

Written By Anushka Pathania | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bigg Boss 13

As the Federation of Western India Cine Employees announced that all films, shoots, etc be postponed and cancelled until April 2020 amid the Coronavirus outbreak, it has been reported that the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge would be going off-air. Read on to know more.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge to go off-air

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is a television reality show based on a Swayamwar format where small screen television actor, Paras Chhabra and Punjabi singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill were being featured. There have been reports coming in that the show would be going off-air. Various media portals reported that the shooting of the show has been postponed and cancelled until April. Apart from that, there have been reports coming in that as this show is going off-air, the channel has decided to telecast their popular reality show, Bigg Boss season 13. The show concluded in the month of February 2020, with Siddharth Shukla winning the trophy. As the reports started during the rounds on the internet, fan reactions regarding the same started coming in. Read on to know how the fans reacted to the reports.

Fan reactions to 'Bigg Boss 13' being telecast to fill the slot of 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge'

First Published:
COMMENT
