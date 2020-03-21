Shweta Tiwari And Other Famous Single Moms Of The Television Industry

There are several popular Indian television actors who are single moms and have raised their respective children all by themselves. Some of these popular actors include Shweta Tiwari, Kamya Panjabi, Pooja Bedi, and several others. Let's take a look at some of these brave moms from the Indian television industry. Read on to know more:

Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari is the popular Kasauti Zindagi Kay actress. The actor got married to Raja Choudhary when she was 19. Shweta finally separated legally from Raja in 2007. She is best friends with her daughter.

Chahatt Khanna

Chahatt Khanna is another popular TV actress. She has worked in the TV series Bade Acche Lagte Hain. The actor looks cute with her daughters.

Deepshikha Nagpal

Deepshikha Nagpal is an actress and film director. She rose to fame after working in Koyla. The actor has a daughter and a son.

Pooja Bedi

Pooja Bedi was married to Farhan Furniturewalla and they got divorced in 2003. She has two children - Alia and Omar. Alia also made her debut alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in Jawaani Jaaneman in 2020.

Kamya Panjabi

Kamya Panjabi married Bunty Negi and had a daughter named Aara in 2009. The couple filed for divorce in 2013, just a month before Kamya entered the reality TV show, Bigg Boss 7. She raised Aara all by herself.

