'Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao' Written Update Feb 27: Rekha Agrees To Attend The Wedding

Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jao is a new TV show that airs on Star Plus. The show premiered on January 27, 2020, and airs from Monday to Friday at 10 am, 2:30 pm, 7:30 pm, and 11:30 pm. The show revolves around the story of two millennial sisters, Shraddha and Anjali, who are in the process of fulfilling their dreams and goals in life. They also have the responsibility to look after their grandparents. Here are the highlights and the written update of the episode telecast on February 25, 2020.

Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jao Written Update for February 27, 2020

The episode begins with Shraddha trying to speak to Rekha. She calls Rekha on her phone but does not get a response. Dhruv tells Shraddha there is no point calling her as she is extremely furious and will not even attend the wedding. Shraddha then asks Dhruv to try and convince his mother to attend the wedding.

Anjali’s family gets ready for the wedding donning Marathi attire. Dadi asks them to come together in order to click a picture. Meanwhile, Shraddha wonders if Dhruv would be able to convince Rekha to attend the wedding. She then saw the two entering the house and got extremely happy to see Dhruv’s mother Rekha. She then goes up to Dhruv who was dancing while sitting in a wheelchair to thank him for his deeds.

Anjali’s family then welcomes Shlok’s family and was extremely happy to see Rekha and Namrata too. Namrata tries to brag about Rekha not keeping pride and donning the Maharashtrian attire. Rekha stops her from doing so and enters the wedding silently. Prabhas tries to tease Namrata and asks where Anjali’s uncle and aunty were. Dadi hears this and says that Anjali doesn’t have an uncle or an aunty.

