'Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka!' Written Update For Feb 26: Kabir Attacks Aman And Roshni

Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka featuring Vikram Singh Chauhan (Aman Junaid Khan) and Aditi Sharma (Roshni Khan) is a romantic drama that has been winning hearts of the audience since day one. The daily soap has managed to keep fans hooked to the show with the duo's adorable chemistry on screen. Not to miss their off-screen posts that also receive so much love.

Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka written update

The episode starts with Kabir coming to the farmhouse. Aman gets Baazigar and starts chanting magic. He then brings his car and asks Roshni to sit in the car. Roshni denies and says she will go on her own. She tells Aman that he sends her to strange places and also asks him why he sent her to the bachelor’s party even after knowing that she would be insulted there.

Aman asks her to sit in the car as she was bleeding. She says if he doesn’t care about her tears, he shouldn’t care for her blood loss. The guy in whose body Kabir entered jumps over the car and breaks it. Aman calls Baazigar and the guy attacks them. Aman and Roshni fight with the guy and Aman gets stabbed with devilish nails.

Also Read| 'Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka!' written update for Feb 24: Aman saves Roshni at the party

The fairy asks Chotu to free her from the lamp. Chotu takes the lamp in his hand and rubs it. A fairy comes out, who, however, says that it is not her whom Chotu let go from the lamp. Meanwhile, Roshni says Aman that she will go and ask for help. Aman stops her and asks her to stay with him.

Also Read| 'Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' written update Feb 24: Aman and Roshni feel love for each other

Also Read| 'Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka!' written updates: Aman gets choked by the evil black cat

Roshni and Aman express their feeling for each other and share an intimate moment. Meanwhile, fairy says that Locha Pari got free. Chotu asks Locha Pari who she is. Locha Pari says thanks for letting her go off the lamp.

In the morning, Roshni wakes up and sees that Aman’s wounds are healed. Chotu asks Locha Pari to free him and says that maybe by mistake she burnt the map to go out. The episode ends with Roshni going to Salma to take care of her health and Aman waking up thinking about Roshni.

Also Read| 'Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' written updates for Feb 20: Roshni to work for Aman

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.