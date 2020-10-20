Shweta Tiwari Calls Amneet’s Wedding 'the Highlight Of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan'

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan characters Amber and Guneet are all set to tie the knot. Recently, Shweta Tiwari shared her views about the duo, making their relationship official. The actor said that Amber and Guneet’s marriage the highlight of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. Tiwari added that the character of Guneet will always stay close to her heart. Read on to know what Shweta Tiwari said:

Amneet’s wedding is certainly the highlight of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan: Shweta Tiwari

As Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’s Amber and Guneet - or as fans ship them as 'Amneet' - are making their relationship official, Shweta Tiwari shared her views about the wedding. She said, “Niya’s long-cherished dream is being fulfilled as Amber and Guneet are committing to each other for life. Amneet’s wedding is certainly the highlight of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. This character will always remain close to my heart.”

Meanwhile, Varun Badola, who plays Amber in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, said, “On Amneet’s wedding, Varun says, “Amber and Guneet are getting hitched. And, Niya’s dream of finding a suitable bride for her dad is finally coming true. This will remain the most special day in both Amber and Niya’s lives. Amber is happy to find a true companion in Guneet, who has accepted him with all her heart. Shooting for Amneet’s wedding sequence has been special.”

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’s Amber and Guneet’s highly-awaited wedding will be a close-knit ceremony in the presence of family and close friends. Guneet (Shweta Tiwari) will steal the limelight with her stellar presence in a crimson red wedding trousseau. On the other hand, Amber (Varun Badola) will look dapper in a cream and gold shaded Sherwani paired with an orange turban.

As the couple is making their relationship official, Niya Sharma’s long-awaited dream to witness her father get married will fulfil. She has left no stone unturned being the official Wedding Planner and will be visible celebrating all the rituals and festivities with zest. Meanwhile, Niya and her friends will dance during the reception of Baraat, after which Amneet’s Pheras will take place. Fans can watch Amber and Guneet’s much-awaited wedding in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, at 10.30 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television.

