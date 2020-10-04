On Shweta Tiwari's Birthday, Here's Quiz For 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Star's True Fans

TV star Shweta Tiwari has completed 21 years in the industry. Some of her popular television shows and movies include Kaahin Kissii Roz, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Adaalat, Aabra Ka Daabra, Bin Bulaye Baraati and many more. October 4 marks Shweta Tiwari's birthday. The actor will turn 40 years old on this day. As wishes are pouring in for the actor, take a look at Shweta Tiwari's trivia quiz. If you are a true fan, answer these questions based on her personal and professional trivia.
Shweta Tiwari's quiz
Q. 1 In which year did Shweta Tiwari make her television screen debut?
- 1998
- 1999
- 2000
- 2001
Q. 2 Which of the following television shows did NOT feature Shweta Tiwari as a contestant?
- Nach Baliye 2
- Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao
- Bigg Boss 4
- Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3
Q. 3 Shweta Tiwari married Raja Chaudhary, 'before' or 'after' making her acting debut?
- Before
- After
- Same year
Q. 4 Can you name the show in which Shweta Tiwari is the female lead and Varun Badola the male lead?
- Kasautii Zindagii Kay
- Jaane Kya Baat Hui
- Mere Dad Ki Dulhan
- Hum Tum And Them
Q. 5 Shweta Tiwari made her Bollywood debut opposite which superstar?
- Salman Khan
- Jackie Shroff
- Aftab Shivdasani
- John Abraham
Q. 6 In what year did Shweta Tiwari get married to Abhinav Kohli?
- 2012
- 2013
- 2014
- 2015
Q. 7 Shweta participated in several reality shows, how many of them did she win?
- 2
- 3
- 0
- 1
Q. 8 How many kids does Shweta Tiwari have?
- None
- 1
- 2
- 3
Q. 9 Shweta Tiwari did a 'Pakistani Film' in 2012, can you guess the movie's name?
- Shareeka
- Gol Chakkar
- Inteqam
- Sultanat
Q. 10 What is the name of the Nepali film that Shweta was seen in?
- Trinetra
- Mashaal
- Chino
- Thuldai
Answers
- Q. 1 - 2 - Shweta Tiwari made her acting debut with a 1999's television serial Kaleerein. It aired on DD National, then called DD-1.
- Q. 2 - 4 - In Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3 Shweta Tiwari appeared as a host. She participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 as a contestant.
- Q. 3 - 1 - Shweta Tiwari married actor Raja Chaudhary in 1998. She filed for a divorce in 2007.
- Q. 4 - 3 - Mere Dad Ki Dulhan airs on Sony Entertainment Television.
- Q. 5 - 4 - Shweta made her Bollywood debut with Madhoshi, opposite Bipasha Basu and John Abraham. The film was released in 2004.
- Q. 6 - 2 - The pair got married in 2013. However, they separated in 2019.
- Q. 7 - 1 - The actor won Bigg Boss 4 in 2010-11. Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur in 2011.
- Q. 8 - 3 - Shweta has two kids, daughter and son.
- Q. 9 - 4 - Sultanat is an action romance film and 30-episode television series. It is directed by Syed Faisal Bukhari.
- Q. 10 - 1 - Trinetra was released in 2008.
