Fans Call Out Shweta Tiwari's Ex-husband For Sharing A Video Of The Actor With Her Co-star

Abhinav Kohli recently shared a video of his ex-wife, Shweta Tiwari, on his social media page. The video featured Shweta alongside one of her co-actors. Though Abhinav Kohli's intent for sharing the video was ambiguous, many fans felt like he was trying to shame Shweta Tiwari. Some fans even claimed that Abhinav Kohli was trying to defame Shweta Tiwari for breaking up with him.

Fans slam Abhinav Kohli after he shares a video of ex-wife Shweta Tiwari with another man

Above is the video that Abhinav Kohli shared on his social media page. The video featured Shweta Tiwari in a face mask, alongside her Mere Dad Ki Dulhan co-actor Fahmaan Khan. In the caption for the video, Abhinav Kohli mentioned that the man was Fahmaan Khan and he even tagged Shweta Tiwari.

Though Abhinav did not specify the intent and meaning behind sharing the video, many of Shweta Tiwari fans thought that the post was meant to shame her for hanging out with Fahmaan. Several fans took to the comments section of the video to slam Abhinav Kohli for trying to "defame" Shweta Tiwari. Some fans even claimed that he was "jealous" that she had "moved on". Here are some comments that called out Abhinav Kohli for trying to shame Shweta Tiwari.

Shweta Tiwari and her ex-husband, Abhinav Kohli, got married in July of 2013. They even had a son named Reyansh Kohli. After the separation, Reyansh Kohli lives with his mother and elder sister, Palak Tiwari, who was born to Shweta and her first husband Raja Choudhary. After Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli split apart, fans started to speculate about the cause of their divorce. Some even implicated that Abhinav Kohli had harassed Palak, however, the latter quashed these rumours.

Speaking about her separation to a news organisation, Shweta Tiwari said that she was going through a difficult time, but was now in a happy space. She then metaphorically stated that she had an "infection" that she had to get rid of. She mentioned that this 'infection' was poisonous and that she had to take it out. She added that now that she had gotten rid of it, she was feeling genuinely happy.

[Promo from Abhinav Kohli Instagram]

