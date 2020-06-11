In OTT Vs Theatre Debate Started By Gulabo Sitabo Release, Parineeti Opts Conventional Way

While the two-month-long lockdown is slowly seemingly coming to an end, restrictions have been slightly eased. However, cinema halls and movie theatres have not been opened yet in India. A lot of producers are thus resorting to OTT platforms to release their films. It is a known fact that several big films like Gulabo Sitabo, Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi are going to get a digital release. Recently, Golmaal Again actor Parineeti Chopra confirmed that none of her films will be released on OTT platforms before they hit the silver screens.

Parineeti Chopra on her films releasing in theatres

While speaking to a magazine, Parineeti said that she and her team had started the promotions of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar when lockdown was about to be imposed. She also revealed that her other two films, one of which is a Hindi remake of The Girl On The Train and Saina Nehwal biopic are yet to be completed.

She then added that The Girl On The Train is not ready yet as the film is still in the editing stage and the makers are working on the final cut of the film. She then added that it is weird but the lockdown came as a 'blessing in disguise'. She then expressed that once the lockdown ends, they will work on the film and decide whether they want a theatrical or an OTT release.

Parineeti also added that that the same will be done with the Saina Nehwal biopic. The Hasee Toh Phasee actor also mentioned that all the three films are very important to her and added that she has put a lot of hard work into making the films. She then revealed that she would hate it if the release of the film is compromised.

Parineeti expressed that the makers of the film feel like the OTT release is a compromised release and the theatre will be a good place for the films. She then added that the environment is changing very fast and it can be that OTT will become more important now. Parineeti Chopra then added that the Indian cine-goer in her still believes that cinema and theatres are better and the trend of going to theatres will never die. She also added how she wants to release her films in theatres whenever the lockdown is lifted completely.

