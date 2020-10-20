Shweta Tiwari Looks Stunning In The White & Pink Bikini As She Beats Mid-day Blues

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan fame Shweta Tiwari took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, to share some exquisite pictures of her enjoying in the pool amidst the gloomy weather. The actor shared a few pictures striking different poses and also penned a caption related to the post. Netizens went all gaga over the post as they went on to flood the comment section with heaps of praise.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shweta shared a bunch of photos where she can be seen enjoying some alone time in the pool as she beats the humidity. The actor can be seen striking a different pose in several pictures. She can also be seen sporting a white and pink bikini where she looks truly stunning. In the first picture, the actor can be seen all smiles at the camera. She can also be seen sporting quirky sunglasses. The second picture is quite similar to the first one.

In the third picture, the actor can be seen giving a candid pose. One can also notice the rays of the sun perfectly falling in her flawless skin. In the fourth picture, Shweta Tiwari seems to be enjoying the pool. By the looks of the photo, seems like the actor is trying to shake a leg in the pool.

Along with these pictures, the actor also penned a sweet note related to the picture. She wrote, “When in Doubt, swim on Out!” Take a look at the post below.

Seeing these lovely pictures, netizens went all gaga over the posts and flooded the comment section with heaps of praise. The post shared by Shweta went on to receive several likes and comments. Some of the users went on to call her stunning, while some were left speechless and commented with lots of emoji. One of the users wrote, “Such beautiful pics”. While the other one said, “stunning”. Take a look at a few comments below.

On the work front

The actor recently made headlines when her fans flooded the internet with 'get well soon' wishes for her, as reports suggested that she had come across an unfortunate accident on her daily soap set, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. However, putting the rumours to rest, Shweta Tiwari's friend Varun Badola posted a video on Instagram, where he answered the rumours and said she was all right. Watch the video.

